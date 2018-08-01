Police search for suspected gym locker room thief

SAN DIEGO — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man suspected of stealing credit cards from a gym locker in downtown San Diego.

The theft happened around 6:30 p.m. on July 9 at the AquaVie Fitness + Wellness Club located at 234 Broadway, San Diego Police Sgt. Matthew Botkin said.

The suspect broke into a gym locker and stole four credit cards out of the victim’s wallet before racking up $8,000 in fraudulent purchases on the cards, Botkin said.

Anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact SDPD Detective Kevin Jankowski at (619) 744-9517.