Police arrest man accused of punching officer downtown

SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly punching a San Diego police officer in the face in the East Village area, police said.

Officers responded to a report shortly after 1 a.m. of a man passed out in the hallway of an apartment complex located at 895 Park Blvd., San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

When officers made contact with the man, he awoke and became violent with them, Foster said.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, punched an officer in the face before he was tased and taken into custody, Foster said.

An officer was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of “a bloody nose and a busted lip,” Foster said.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was arrested on suspicion of battery on a peace officer, resisting arrest and making criminal threats, Foster said.