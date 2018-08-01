Injured construction worker rescued from trench

SAN DIEGO — A construction worker was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from a trench in Bay Ho.

A construction crew contracted by the city of San Diego was working in the 4100 block of Quapaw Avenue. Around 3:30 p.m., an equipment operator didn’t see another worker standing in a six-to-eight-foot hole and hit him with a piece of equipment.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were able to get the worker out of the hole and take him to a hospital. His condition was not known.