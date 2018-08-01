Family accused in North County crime spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWAY, Calif. -- Police believe two men arrested in Poway early this summer were connected to a string of burglaries in the North County -- and crime may have run in the family.

On June 11, San Diego Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daron Turner and his half-brother Deron during a traffic stop in Poway.

“Deputies spotted the car and it matched the description of a car from a possible burglary,” said Lt. Christopher Collier. “That deputy realized what he had when he made the traffic stop.”

The brothers are now charged with multiple counts of felony burglary. Further investigation connected the duo to at least 10 different burglary cases throughout San Diego. The crimes range from Poway to Encinitas, San Marcos and Vista.

“They tended to break in from the rear of the house,” said Lt. Collier. “There were a couple where firearms were stolen and they tended to take ... jewelry and currency.”

Collier said the brothers are from Inglewood, near Los Angeles, and that they worked with other family members to target homes throughout Southern California.

“The mother had some stolen property in the house when we served search warrants,” said Collier. “We believe these two brothers were perhaps the main players involved in this.”

Also arrested: Mother Lillie Mae Newberry and her brother Gregory Newberry. Daron Turner’s girlfriend was also taken into custody. Detectives said it’s not clear how many other cases are involved, as the investigation is extensive and it involves other jurisdictions.

Wednesday evening, FOX 5 spoke with one of the duo's alleged victims, who had a large safe and firearms stolen from their Vista home.

“(I'm) relieved and happy that nobody else would get victimized by these people,” the woman, who chose to remain unidentified, said. “I was shocked at how many people have been broken into and the amount of crimes these people have committed."

She added that despite the suspected crooks' capture, the burglaries have shaken residents' sense of security.

“I’m in contact with four different victims and some of them are still not over it,” said the woman. “What’s really scary is they were going for guns to do further damage to other people and possible kill somebody.”

Daron Turner faces 10 felony counts of burglary; Daren Turner faces five.

Lillie Mae, Gregory Turner and Daron’s girlfriend are charged with possession of stolen property and firearms.