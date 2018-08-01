× Cops need help finding robber who threatened to cut man’s neck with saw

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Authorities Wednesday reached out to the public for help identifying and locating a man suspected of robbing another man in San Marcos.

The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. on June 12 in a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot located at 1010 W. San Marcos Blvd., San Diego Police Officer Mark Herring said.

The suspect, driving a light-colored Nissan Versa, abruptly parked his car behind the victim’s car before getting out and approaching, Herring said. The man then opened the victim’s car door and placed a 10- to 12-inch “Keyhole Saw” blade to the victim’s neck and demanded the victim’s iPhone, Herring said.

“The suspect threatened to cut the victim up and forcefully removed the iPhone from the victim’s hand before fleeing the area,” he said.

The victim worked with a police artist to create a composite sketch of the robber (see above).

The suspect was described as a white or Hispanic man between 21 and 25, standing 5-feet-9 inches to 6-feet tall and weighing around 165 pounds. He has short, wavy hair, dark eyes and is clean shaven with severe acne on his face.

He was last seen wearing a black “snap-back” hat and a three-quarter length shirt with black cargo shorts.

Anyone who might be able to help investigators determine the suspect’s identity is asked to call San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.