Chula Vista’s Park View close to yet another Little League World Series

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- For the third time in less than 10 years, Chula Vista's Park View Little League is sending a team the Western Regional in San Bernardino representing Southern California.

On Wednesday, the team held its final practice on its home field before a big send-off Thursday evening.

The players have won 11 consecutive games and have yet to lose in All-Star competition.

In 2009, a squad from Park View became world champions. Two years ago, another Park View team participated in the Little League World Series but fell short. There's no telling how far this year's bunch will get.

"The goal is, of course, to get back to Williamsport and like the team in 2009, finish it off," said Park View Manager Jorge Campillo.

The team will have its first game at the regional on Sunday night facing its Northern California counterpart.

The sendoff for the team will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Park View Complex located 1189 Oleander Avenue in Chula Vista.