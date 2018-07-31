Tips on dealing with mountain lions as sightings increase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Calif. -- The recent wildfires and scorching temperatures may be factors in pushing mountain lions closer to homes.

Surveillance footage captured two cougars prancing right up to a family's home in northeast Poway on June 22.

When it comes to wildlife sightings, Bobbi Brink, the Founder of the Lions, Tigers and Bears organization encourages people not to feed or corner them.

"It's better just to scare them off and be done with it," said Brink.

Brink added that the act of clapping your hands may do the trick.

Watch the video as Brink explains what to do if you have an encounter with a mountain lion.