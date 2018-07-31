Thieves steal Army vet’s car containing ashes of her father, grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Army veteran Jessica Strohl decided to stop in San Diego to visit friends while driving from Alaska to Houston.

When she arrived Sunday night, she parked her dark gray 2015 Dodge Journey in a parking lot at The Clubhouse apartment complex in Imperial Beach.

When she woke up the next morning, her car was gone and her belongings stolen.

"All our household goods and sentimental value items, everything was taken," said Strohl.

Although they are important, those things don't matter as much as two special items taken by thieves.

"The ashes of my father and my grandmother were in there. Obviously, I can't replace those," Strohl said.

Strohl, who served in the Army for five years, fears thieves will destroy the urns once they find them.

"They're going to trash them or burn them," she said. "Things that don't matter to them matter a whole lot to me."

Strohl, who is relocating to Texas to start the next chapter of her life, hopes San Diego police will locate the car and the urns before she leaves for Houston Friday.