Splash-happy van driver fired for soaking pedestrians

OTTAWA, Canada — If you just can’t resist the urge to drive through a puddle to soak the poor souls on the sidewalk, it might not be wise to do so in a company van.

An employee of an Ottawa contractor has learned this the hard way, getting fired after a dash-cam video went viral, reports the CBC.

The video shows a Black & McDonald van veering toward the curb multiple times and dousing pedestrians on the sidewalk of King Edward Avenue.

“There’s no doubt it was deliberate,” said Ottawa Police Service Sgt. Mark Gatien, per the Ottawa Sun. “They might’ve gotten hurt, so the driver could be hit with an assault charge as well.”

On Saturday, Gatien publicly pressured the company to identify the driver, and he tweeted on Sunday that the employee had been fired. The company also apologized.

No word yet on whether the driver will face those assault charges.