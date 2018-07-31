Single fingerprint leads to arrest of decades-old cold case

SAN DIEGO — Dogged detective work and a single fingerprint led to the Tuesday arrest of a North Carolina man suspected of murdering an elderly woman in Normal Heights more than three decades ago.

Grace Hayden, a 79-year-old retired cook and waitress, was found smothered to death and possibly raped in her one-bedroom, stucco cottage on May 20, 1987, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

Investigators at the time said there was some evidence her home had been ransacked but there were no signs of forced entry. Articles printed in The San Diego Union and the San Diego Evening Tribune quoted neighbors who said Hayden had left her door unlocked or open regularly, adding that they hadn’t seen or heard anything out of the ordinary before the brutal discovery.

No suspects were identified and the case went cold.

