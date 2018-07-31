× Search on for driver in hit-and-run that killed young woman

SAN DIEGO — Authorities asked the public Tuesday for help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who was behind the wheel of an SUV that hit and killed a 19-year-old woman who was walking late at night on state Route 94 in Golden Hill.

The vehicle, a gray or light-blue 2004- to 2008-model Toyota 4Runner, hit Briella Rojas, address unknown, on the westbound side of the freeway near 28th Street shortly before 10 p.m. on July 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rojas died at the scene, CHP public-affairs Officer Jake Sanchez said. The driver left the area prior to the arrival of emergency personnel.

It was unclear why Rojas was on the roadway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 619-220-5492 or 858-637-3800.