Satellite image captures unusual warmth of San Diego’s coastal waters

SAN DIEGO – Sea surface temperatures in Southern California — especially spots in San Diego like Solana Beach — have been unusually warm for weeks.

The National Weather Service issued a computer graphic late Monday that shows where the hottest temperatures are being recorded (the areas in red,) according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“Water temperatures from lifeguards are 72 to 78F and this is shown in satellite imagery depicting much above normal readings (anomaly) in the California Bight,” the weather service said on Facebook.

