Lakers unveil new uniforms – throwback to 1980s Showtime Era

LOS ANGELES – The Lakers’ new uniforms were officially unveiled Tuesday morning.

Nike and the NBA collaborated with the Los Angeles team to unveil the new editions of their jersey.

“Unveiled for the 2018-19 season, the new Los Angeles Lakers uniforms bring back an element of the 1980s Showtime Era – updated numbers, which use a vertical drop shadow – along with a rounded neckline. The font effect references the Lakers’ storied past, while also positioning a fresh direction for the franchise.”

Basketball superstar LeBron James signed a four-year, $154 million deal to join the Lakers. His first public game since leaving the Cleveland Cavailers will be in San Diego.