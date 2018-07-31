Family searches for answers after man found dead in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The circumstances surrounding a dead body found in Barrio Logan last Thursday remain a mystery as the victim’s family searches for answers.

San Diego police were first alerted to the 2900 block of Boston Avenue when a concerned neighbor called about a foul smell coming from a car.

On Tuesday, police confirmed the body found inside that vehicle was 61-year-old Ruben Aranda.

Aranda’s sister Cristina says her family still has a lot of questions about how he died. She even visited the neighborhood herself.

“I’ve been knocking doors where he was found and nobody knows anything but I think that somebody knows," Cristina said.

Aranda’s family hadn’t heard from him in the few days before his body was found. They say he didn’t know anyone in the area where he was found, which was just a few miles from his National City home. Aranda was disabled and living with his mother.

Investigators told the Aranda family there were no weapons found inside the vehicle. Police haven’t determined a cause of death, but say homicide detectives continue to investigate the case as “suspicious." The family is awaiting official autopsy results.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.