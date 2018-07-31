Copper thieves strike business, high school in Santee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTEE, Calif. -- The city of Santee has a copper thief on its hands after two separate vandalism incidents were reported within two days.

The Sportsplex in Santee was the first victim late last Thursday night into the early hours of Friday morning. Management arrived to find about eight electrical boxes tampered with and the copper wiring cut out of them.

Eddie Vandiver, General Manager of the Sportsplex, said three out of five fields weren’t able to host games or practice.

“I mean it was 60 percent of our business on a Friday night,” said Vandiver.

Vandiver added the retail amount of copper stolen was roughly a couple hundred dollars, while the amount of damage done was in the thousands.

The Sportsplex wasn’t the only victim last week. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department confirmed a copper power cord was stolen from Santana High School overnight Friday. The school is less than a mile away from the Sportsplex.

Deputies told Sportsplex management they have a pretty good idea who they’re looking for.

“They also have a couple relationships with recycling places in East County that a lot of these folks will try to go to and sell that material,” said Vandiver.

Deputies said the common charge for copper thieves is vandalism. If that vandalism involves damage of more than $450, it is a felony which could result in a year in jail.