Burglar caught on video robbing vintage skateboards from Talmadge shop

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- Several valuable collector skateboards worth thousands of dollars were stolen from a local surf and skate vintage shop in Talmadge in the early morning hours on Friday.

Pakk Ratt Records and Puss In Boots Vintage specializes in all kinds of records, vintage memorabilia and collector surf boards and skate decks. The owner of the shop says on Friday morning, at least 10 collectors skate decks worth thousands of dollars were stolen, and he hopes someone out there will recognize the suspect.

“He knew exactly what he was doing. He came in, he broke the door, went in, he just in seconds was gone with two stacks of skate boards,” said store owner, Mikey Whaley.

According to San Diego police, surveillance video from a neighboring business shows a man with a skateboard who they believe is the thief.

Whaley says he knows the burglary wasn’t random. He says the man in the video walked into his shop the day before the burglary.

“He was totally casing the place. He was in here. Once he saw the museum, his eyes lit up. He knew exactly what it was,” said Whaley.

He says the man - a skater himself - became excited when he saw the vintage skate board collection.

“He was just going off, 'This is so killer, oh this that and the other.' I’m like, yeah, thinking he’s just excited because he’s an old skater,” said Whaley.

The man left, but later that day Whaley says he found him behind the shop digging around the bushes near the rear entrance of the business at the entrance to the skateboard museum.

“Yeah, lurking in the bushes over there. I’m like, 'Hey, what are you doing?' He’s like, 'I’m waiting for a friend,'” said Whaley.

Whaley says to many it may not seem like a big deal - but those skate decks collected from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s are no longer in production.

“This guy just totally just robbed like a huge part of my childhood you know it’s kind of a bummer, like those boards mean a lot to me," said Whaley. “A couple of them were real sentimental to me, because it was like the first skateboard sponsor I ever had, called Zorlac,” said Whaley.

He says the boards are definitely sentimental but also worth thousands of dollars.

“I just want my stuff back or some kind of resolution, here, you know what I mean?" Whaley said. "I know he lurks around this neighborhood somewhere --skate park or wherever. I know somebody knows who he is."

If anyone recognizes the man in the video or knows where the stolen items are, you’re asked to call San Diego Police Department or Crimestoppers.