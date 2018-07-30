Several parks to close for August

SAN DIEGO – Several parks throughout San Diego County will close for the month of August, a precaution taken each year due to the season’s expected extreme heat, County Parks and Recreation officials announced Monday.

El Capitan Preserve near Lakeside, Mt. Gower Preserve near Ramona, Hellhole Canyon Preserve in Valley Center and Wilderness Gardens in Pala are closed August 1 through August 31, according to county official Agua Caliente Regional Park and Vallecito County Park in the Anza-Borrego Desert were closed all summer and will reopen Labor Day weekend.

“Luckily, there are nearly 100 other County parks and preserves to explore during the month of August,” Mowad said.

Residents can cool off in the giant fountain at Waterfront Park or splashpads at two other county parks. After the sun sets, head to Summer Movies in the Park for free.

Below are some safety tips hikers:

Follow all posted safety rules

Let someone know where you will be and when you plan to return

Hike with others

Leave your dog at home for difficult hikes or any hike when it’s too hot

Take plenty of water to stay hydrated – one bottle is probably not enough. If you do bring your dog, don’t forget water for them

Wear lightweight, light-colored, ventilated clothing; sturdy shoes with traction for slippery rocks; sunscreen; a hat and sunglasses

Take breaks in the shade, if possible

Take a fully charged mobile phone, map and/or GPS

Bring ample food, sunscreen to reapply, flashlight, first aid kit, a multi-purpose tool or knife and a whistle

Know your limitations. Choose trails that match your level of physical fitness and areas where you are not going to get lost

For additional information on visiting County Parks, visit sdparks.org.