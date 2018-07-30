Pedestrian killed by vehicle in South Bay

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday by a vehicle in the Ocean View Hills area, police said.

The collision happened around 7:10 a.m. near the intersection of Del Sol Boulevard and Dennery Road located in the Ocean View Hills area south of Chula Vista, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Hernandez said.

No details about the victim or the vehicle were immediately available.

Both directions of Del Sol Boulevard between Dennery Road and Kostner Drive were closed around 8:25 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers were investigating the collision.