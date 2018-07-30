× Man who impersonated deputy, took kids’ skateboards pleads guilty

VISTA, Calif. — A man who detained two juveniles and took their skateboards in Vista while posing as a sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of felony false imprisonment and in a separate case admitted calling in a false report of a bomb threat.

Abraham Joseph Nava, 24, will receive credit for jail time served and be placed on three years probation when he is formally sentenced Aug. 27.

Nava was arrested June 14, days after the sheriff’s department was contacted about a suspect claiming to be an undercover deputy and launched an investigation.

During interviews with several employees from businesses in the Main Street area of Vista, investigators learned that the suspect had passed out fake business cards and was interacting with juveniles, said sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Scroggins. Investigators also learned that two juveniles were detained by the suspect and had their skateboards taken, he said.

After identifying Nava as the suspect, investigators got a warrant to search his home and discovered several pieces of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department-specific uniform items, including badges, Scroggins said.

A box of fraudulent sheriff’s department business cards also was found, according to the sergeant.

On June 26, prosecutors charged Nava with calling in a false report of a bomb threat.