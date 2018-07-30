Man hit by car while crossing street

SAN DIEGO — A man was hit by a car Monday night while jaywalking in Linda Vista, according to witnesses.

The incident happened near Linda Vista Road and Ulric Street.

The man, who appeared to be homeless, had just left a nearby McDonald’s and was pushing a stroller containing his belongings across the street at an area where there was no crosswalk, witnesses told FOX 5. There was not a baby in the stroller.

The driver of the blue Toyota Echo that hit the man stayed at the scene.

Witnesses performed first aid on the man before he was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries to his head.