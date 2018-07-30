Former teammate recalls Alan Trammell’s Kearny High days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Kearny High School grad Alan Trammell is one of six players, including Trevor Hoffman, to be inducted into Major League Baseball's Class of 2018 Hall of Fame.

Before going into the hall, Trammell played 20 years with the Detroit Tigers but some of his classmates considered him a better basketball player.

Before reaching the pinnacle of his baseball career, Trammell attended Kearny High School where he played two sports for the Komets.

"From the time that I met Alan, he actually stood out," said Bart Bass, a former high school teammate. "Really focused guy. To this day he's extremely competitive."

Trammell became an all-league basketball player as a junior and even earned all CIF honors his senior season after leading the Komets to a 1976 section championship.

"Alan was just an unbelievable competitor and he was very fast," said Bass. "He was a wiry guy in high school -- he's still a wiry lean person -- but like I said, there was something special about his athleticism even back as a sophomore in high school."

Trammell also applied that athleticism to the baseball field. He briefly played catcher before discovering shortstop.

"At this time, nobody ever thought this guy was going to be a hall of famer," said Bass. "Nobody even thought the guy would get drafted or be a star on varsity or whatever."

After graduating from Kearny High School, the Detroit Tigers selected Trammell in the second round of the 1976 MLB draft and over the course of the next two decades, it would be the only team Trammell ever played for.

"Every guy and even maybe some women aspire to be a major league ballplayer, to walk out on that diamond one time," said Bass. "So Alan has fulfilled that dream for a lot of us and the world is just proud of him, just proud of how well he's done and how he's carried himself in an era where everybody doesn't necessarily do that."

Forty-two years after leaving Kearny High School, Trammell's success on the baseball field will live on in Cooperstown, but for his former classmate, Trammell's character off the field left the biggest impact.

"He's made us all proud not simply because of the home runs that he's hit or being elected into the Hall of Fame," said Bass. "We think it's a great honor but the person that Alan is, he's always tried to make everybody special and he's done a real good job of that."