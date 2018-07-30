Elderly woman found trapped in vehicle near Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO – An elderly woman who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found trapped inside her vehicle Monday after it rolled down an embankment near Fallbrook, authorities said.

Dispatchers received reports of a vehicle on its roof down an embankment around 3 a.m. on Rice Canyon Road off state Route 76 near Fallbrook, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

It is unclear exactly when the crash occurred.

The woman who is in her 70s was transported to Palomar Hospital in unknown condition, but was complaining of shoulder pain when she was found, Doerr said.

A vehicle description was not immediately available.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.