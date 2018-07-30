Crews quickly douse grass fire near Miramar National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Ground crews and helicopters worked together Monday to prevent a grass fire near the Miramar National Cemetery from spreading out of control.

The fire was reported at about 12:40 p.m. east of Interstate 805 near La Jolla Village Drive. The fire apparently started in dry grass and brush when a powerline arched.

The fire blackened several acres before helicopter water drops stopped it. Wind blew the flames and smoke east, away from the freeway, so traffic was not affected.

Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for several hours cutting a containment line around the fire and putting out hot spots.