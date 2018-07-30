Brush fire spreads to buildings in Santa Clarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- Authorities were working to put out a 10-acre blaze that broke out near homes in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported in the 20900 block of Via Estrella, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said shortly before 4:30 p.m. The incident, being dubbed the Railroad Fire, was 0 percent contained.

By 5:30 p.m., the flames covered about 10 acres and had burned at least three buildings, fire officials said.

The fire was burning between Newhall Avenue and Dockweiler Drive, and between Sierra Highway and Valle De Oro, according to a city website.

Around 6 p.m., patches of large flames were no longer visible, and it appeared firefighters had an upper hand on the incident.

