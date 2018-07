SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Fire Metro Arson Strike Team investigated a suspicious package in downtown San Diego, which was later found to be harmless.

The package was discovered by federal police shortly after 5 p.m. near the federal courthouse on West Broadway.

Bomb technicians determined the package — an empty lockbox — did not pose a threat.

Streets in the area were temporarily shut down but had reopened by 6:40 p.m.

#BREAKING: Suspicious package in front of new Federal Courthouse in downtown SD. Bombsquad deployed robot. Broadway shutdown in the area. — Phil Blauer (@PhilBFox5) July 31, 2018