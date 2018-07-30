Activists call for police to stop using choke holds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An activist group presented a petition to San Diego city leaders Monday calling for police to end the use of choke holds while subduing suspects.

Members of the Racial Justice Coalition said their petitions was signed by more than 31,000 people. The petition calls on Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the San Diego City Council to recommend that city police stop using the carotid restraint, a hold that can render a person unconscious in a matter of seconds by restricting blood flow to the brain by putting pressure on the carotid artery.

The group says many police departments around the country have stopped using the choke hold because it can cause neck fractures, strokes, permanent brain damage and even death.

FOX 5 asked city leaders to comment on the petition, but as of Monday evening, no one from the city had not responded.