3 people rescued as sailboat slams into rocks

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Three people aboard a sailboat were rescued as it slammed into rocks in Oceanside Sunday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at the Oceanside Harbor Jetty. Lifeguards were able to get two people off the boat, while the third person jumped into the water and was helped to shore, authorities said.

None of the people were injured.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.