Woman run over in alley near Pacific Beach Trader Joe’s

SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating the death of a woman found in an alley alongside a Pacific Beach Trader Joe’s Sunday.

The woman was discovered around 1:20 p.m. near loading docks for the Garnet Avenue grocery store, not breathing and with injuries suggesting she had been run over, San Diego Police Department Lt. Christian Sharp said.

The woman wasn’t breathing when police arrived, and died despite life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics who arrived a short time later.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating whether she may have been run over by a large truck working in the dock, with the accident possibly occurring without the driver’s knowledge. Officials are reviewing store surveillance video that could reveal exactly what happened.

The victim was believed to be in her 50’s.