Severe thunderstorm warning issued in county mountains

Posted 3:58 PM, July 29, 2018, by

SAN DIEGO — Thunderstorms began to develop in San Diego County Sunday, leading the National Weather Service to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for part of the county’s mountainous back-country.

The Warner Springs area north of Julian was to remain under the warning starting at 3 p.m., and the first warning extended to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Increasing monsoon moisture will lead to the development of some storms focused over the mountains, though a few storms could occur in the valleys and along the coast as well, forecasters said.

Julian and Palomar Mountain both faced a 42 percent chance of thunderstorms Sunday. Ramona, Alpine and Escondido all had a 14-19 percent chance of precipitation, while most of the coastline had a chance below 10 percent.

Skies were cloudy throughout much of the region, and temperatures in the 70s along the coast gave way to temperatures in the 90s further inland.

