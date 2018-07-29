19-year-old involved in Border Patrol shooting investigation

SAN DIEGO– Police were investigating a shooting involving Border Patrol agents Sunday in an area known as Spooner’s Mesa.

Police responded to the scene in a rural area south of 1800 Monument Road located near International Park at 2:35 a.m.

A border agent was struck by a rock while patrolling on an ATV. The force was so strong, the agent was knocked off his ATV, said police.

The suspect then fled the scene on the agent’s ATV and was chased by other agents in the area.

Police say the suspect eventually lost control of the ATV. He crashed into a fence before he was taken into custody.

The suspect was struck by gunfire at least once when two Border Patrol agents fired their weapons at the suspect, said police.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital and police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Border Patrol agents were not seriously injured during the incident.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 19-year-old male.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.