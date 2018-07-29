Police: Gang-related shooting injures 1 in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO — A man was taken to the hospital after a suspected gang-related shooting in Logan Heights early Sunday evening.

Officers responded to calls about gunshots on 30th Street near Franklin Avenue shortly after 5 p.m., San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.

A gunshot victim had apparently moved from the place he was shot to a home off a nearby alley, where paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital. Brown said officers believe three shots were fired in the incident, which investigators suspect was gang-related. Brown did not know how many times the victim had been hit.

Officers placed a man in handcuffs and briefly sat him in the back of a police cruiser at the scene, but he was later released.

Investigators are still searching for witnesses and potential suspects in the shooting.