Officer hospitalized after crashing during chase

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego Police officer was injured Sunday evening when he crashed into another vehicle during a pursuit.

Officers responded to calls about a man acting strangely at a gas station on the 4300 block of Orange Avenue, near El Cajon Boulevard in the City Heights area, around 9:30 p.m.

When police approached the person, officers say he took off, and police chased after him. That’s when an officer was involved in a collision with another vehicle on El Cajon, near the Interstate 15 southbound off-ramp.

The officer suffered injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital, but SDPD did not release information about the extent of his injuries.

Eventually, officers successfully arrested the chase suspect.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.