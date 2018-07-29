× Crews battle flare-up in Fallbrook as Rock Fire burns for 2nd day

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A flare-up inside the fire burning south of Temecula for nearly 24 hours sent thick smoke and flames up Sunday, but firefighters said the intense fire was well inside the blaze’s perimeter.

“You may see heavy black smoke coming from this fire right now,” the North County Fire District tweeted at midafternoon. “It is coming from a flare up well inside the burn. Fire crews are keeping a close eye on this and have units strategically placed to handle this.”

The blaze, dubbed the Rock Fire, had scorched 225 acres of vegetation and was 25 percent contained as of about 6 a.m.

A total of 150 firefighters were on scene, officials said.

Reports of the fire first came at 3:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. It’s located along Rock Mountain Drive near Sandia Creek Drive, just south of the Riverside County line.

The fire was estimated at 25-30 acres as of about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. It quickly spread to more than 200 acres before firefighters were able to stop its forward spread by about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

About 100 homes remained under evacuation orders Sunday, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.

Sheriff’s officials said residents were being told to evacuate to Fallbrook High School, 2400 S. Stage Coach Road.

All evacuation orders and road closures remain in effect until further notice, officials said.

Authorities in Riverside County said they did not believe the fire had spread into their jurisdiction, although smoke inundated much of the Temecula Valley.

Sandia Creek Drive continued to be closed between De Luz Road and Riverside County. Rock Mountain Drive was also closed between Sandia Creek Drive and the county line.