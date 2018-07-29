Brothers charged in violent pot depot robbery

SAN DIEGO — Two Inland Empire brothers were arrested in San Diego last week on charges they shot and stabbed three people while robbing a marijuana dispensary in Banning, police in Banning said Sunday.

Richard Matus Jr., 25, and Raymond Matus, 19, both of Beaumont, were arrested Thursday, according to Banning officers. The arrest location was given only as University Avenue in San Diego.

The heist occurred just before 11 p.m. on June 23 in the 6000 Block of West Ramsey Street, in Banning, a city in the San Gorgonio Pass, about 100 miles northeast of San Diego.

Responding officers found two people suffering from stab wounds and another who had been shot, but the suspects had already run off, the Banning Police Department said in a statement released Sunday.

The three victims were taken to a hospital with stable life signs.

After some investigative work, detectives identified the Beaumont brothers as suspects, and obtained arrest warrants.

They were arrested Thursday along University Avenue in San Diego then transported and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Center in Riverside, according to jail records.

Both men remained jailed on several charges of attempted murder, robbery and other crimes, police said.