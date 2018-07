FALLBROOK, Calif. — Firefighters are at the scene of a brush fire on the north end of Fallbrook near the Riverside County line.

The fire is burning near Sandia Creek Drive at Rock Mountain Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Some residents on Sandia Creek were beginning to evacuate.

The fire has quickly grown to 20 acres, according to North County Fire officials.

There is a 20-acre vegetation fire in the vicinity of rock mountain and Sandia Creek. We are evacuating structures off of Sandia Creek. Cal Fire and North County Fire resources are on scene. pic.twitter.com/rhqL127s5S — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) July 28, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.