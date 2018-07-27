Woman killed on SR-94 in Jamul

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Authorities Friday are searching for a vehicle that struck and killed a woman on state Route 94 in the Jamul area.

Dispatchers received reports around 3:30 a.m. of a collision involving a red SUV and a pedestrian on SR-94 near Steele Canyon Road just east of Steele Canyon High School, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The victim was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital and later died of her injuries, Doerr said.

The identity of the victim was withheld pending family notification.

Information about the driver of the SUV was not immediately available.

CHP officers closed all lanes on eastbound SR-94 around 3:45 a.m. They were reopened around 4:25 a.m., Doerr said.