'Unsafe to be here:' TV station anchors end newscast, evacuate studio due to wildfire

REDDING, Calif. – A television station crew was forced to evacuate Thursday during a live broadcast due to the growing wildfire burning in Northern California.

As the Carr Fire moved into Redding and burned homes, the KRCR-TV news team was required to evacuate the studio and building due to the fire danger.

“Right now we are being evacuated,” said TV anchor Allison Woods. “We are going to leave the station because it is now unsafe to be here.”

KRCR7 is evacuating as the Carr Fire approaches their studio in Redding, California.

Stay safe out there. pic.twitter.com/LRfRoVIdDI — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) July 27, 2018

Anchor Tamara Damante urged their viewers to “please evacuate everyone and stay safe.”

The Carr Fire in Shasta County has ravaged several small communities near Redding. A privately hired bulldozer operator died battling the fire. Authorities Friday morning announced the death of a second person, but did not release details.

There were over 1,700 firefighters have been working to control the blaze. Fifteen structures were destroyed as of Friday morning.