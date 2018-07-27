Trevor’s time has come

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPERSTOWN, New York – Former Padres closer Trevor Hoffman, who once held the career record for saves and became a public face of the team, will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Hoffman, 50, played 16 of his 18 Major League seasons in San Diego and is widely regarded as one of the greatest Padres of all time. The relief pitcher's resume boasts a 2.87 earned-run average and 601 saves.

It took Hoffman three ballots to get voted into the Hall of Fame. Last year, he was just five votes shy of the 75 percent threshold necessary to win a spot in Cooperstown. This year he received 79.9 percent.

Hoffman, who lives in San Diego, finished his career in 2010 with the Milwaukee Brewers. When he retired, he was the all-time saves leaders, but his record was later broken by New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera.

Hoffman was twice named National League Player of the Year and was a seven-time All-Star.

The induction ceremonies begin at 10:30 a.m. local time. FOX 5’s Troy Hirsch is in Cooperstown and will have full coverage of Hoffman’s big day Sunday on FOX 5 News at 5 and 10 p.m.