Police release sketch of Old Town stabbing suspect

SAN DIEGO– Police sought the public’s help Friday locating a man suspected in the fatal stabbing of 65-year-old Steven Barnes in San Diego’s Old Town neighborhood.

Barnes was found lying on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of Pacific Highway at 2:04 a.m. on July 21. Police say Barnes had sustained lacerations and trauma to his upper torso. Responding paramedics gave life saving efforts, but Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a mixed-race man with a light complexion, possibly Hispanic and Black, or White and Black, 18 to 25-years-old, thin build, approximately 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, with a goatee and shoulder length dark hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing khaki Dickie style shorts with red stripes and a light colored shirt. He was also wearing a black backpack with white stripes and was last seen riding a yellow ‘OFO’ bicycle, said police.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.