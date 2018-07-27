Pasqual Fire all too familiar for Ramona residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAMONA, Calif. -- As more than a dozen residential roads were evacuated as a result of a wildfire that broke out in the San Pasqual Valley Friday, it wasn’t the first time nearby Ramona residents have had to deal with this kind of a close call.

Debbie Roelle, who has lived in her home for 30 years, says she nearly lost everything in 2007 during a fire.

“It singed the side and we’ve had a new roof put on,” said Roelle.

On Friday afternoon, Roelle had all her most precious items, including family photos, packed up in her car and ready to go.

It was a similar story for the Paynes, who lost their entire home in 2007.

“We got everything and got stuff we forgot to get last time,” Mark Payne said.

He says they were more prepared than ever this time around.

By late Friday, some evacuation orders and all evacuation warnings had been lifted.