LAPD officer shot in North Hills

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles police officer was shot in the North Hills neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened near Plummer Street and Noble Avenue, according to a tweet by Los Angeles Police Department.

The officer was taken to a local hospital. Los Angeles Police Officer Drake Madison believed the officer was struck in their leg, KTLA reported.

Authorities said the suspect, who was also struck by gunfire, was in custody, according to KTLA.

Their conditions were not known.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.