Excessive heat warning continues in portions of SD county

SAN DIEGO -- Only slight cooling is expected throughout San Diego this weekend.

A high pressure system will weaken slightly through the weekend in Southern California.

A cooling marine layer will spread farther into the valleys of San Diego County Friday.

Temperatures will not be quite as hot as in recent days, above average high temperatures will continue for the deserts, mountains, and inland valleys for today, and for the high deserts through Sunday.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through 9 p.m. Friday.

With the excessive heat warning, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.