Enter to win tickets to a pre-season L.A. Rams game
-
Mike Martz to coach San Diego team in new football league
-
Enter to win tickets to LEGOLAND® and a stay at the LEGOLAND® Hotel
-
How the NFL draft went from a hotel ballroom to an all out spectacle
-
KGB SkyShow will follow Aztecs home opener
-
FOX 5/MLB All-Star Game Enter-To-Win Sweepstakes Official Rules
-
-
Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is at astonishing $512 million
-
FOX 5 LEGOLAND Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstakes Rules
-
FOX 5 West Side Story Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
San Diego Legion prepare for first championship series
-
Friday is National Doughnut Day: Here’s where to get some for free
-
-
Lakers returning to San Diego for preseason opener
-
What team will LeBron James end up on? Here are the odds
-
Man charged after allegedly launching fireworks at police while celebrating Mexico World Cup win