SAN DIEGO — Firefighters are battling a 3-acre brush fire in the San Pasqual area Friday afternoon.

The blaze broke out shortly after 1:30 p.m. off the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road, near San Pasqual Academy.

The fire had grown to 3 acres by 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Caltrans announced that all lanes of state Route 78 were closed at Ramona Highlands Road.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of a 3 acre vegetation fire near the 17000 block of San Pasqual Valley Rd.#PasqualFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) July 27, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.