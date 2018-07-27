× Body of missing 83-year-old Vista man found

CARLSBAD, Calif. – The body of an elderly man, reported missing in North County, was found in Carlsbad, just south of Oceanside, a family member told FOX 5 Friday.

The granddaughter of Francisco Larios, 83, said authorities confirmed they found a body matching his description. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials said a body was found in an open space in Calaveras Hills around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Larios had recently suffered a stroke before disappearing from his home on Lado De Loma Drive Sunday evening.

Larios had never wandered off before. In addition to his recent stroke Larios took heart medication and had high cholesterol, investigators said. Larios was known to stay with relatives, most of whom live in Escondido. He did not take a cellphone, wallet or money when he left, the department said.

Anyone with information about the investigation has been asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858-565-5200.