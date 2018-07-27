× Bicyclist who died after getting hit on SR-163 identified

SAN DIEGO – Authorities Friday identified a 53-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed on state Route 163 in the Kearny Mesa area.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 5:15 a.m. Tuesday of a man lying in traffic lanes on southbound SR 163 near state Route 52, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

The helmeted cyclist, 53-year-old David Sheridan of San Diego, was found unresponsive by paramedics and was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

His condition failed to improve and he was pronounced dead at 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheridan was struck by a Toyota Camry driven by a 63-year-old woman who was traveling around 60 mph, transitioning from westbound SR 52 to southbound SR 163, when she saw the vehicle in front of her swerve to the right, then spotted the bicyclist but was unable to avoid hitting him, CHP Officer Jake Sanchez said.

Sheridan, who was riding in traffic lanes, was ejected onto the roadway, he said.

The woman remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Sanchez said.