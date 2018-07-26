Water temperature hits 80 degrees in Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — FOX 5’s Jaime Chambers got a reading on his water thermometer today that he’s never seen in Del Mar — 80 degrees.

Chambers, a veteran lifeguard, says it’s the hottest ocean water he’s ever seen there.

The reading comes as a record-setting heat wave bears down on San Diego County. The hot conditions are expected to continue Thursday and persist through Friday night.

The period of extended hot weather, which began Monday and reached its peak Wednesday, could push temperatures into the low-80s near the coast, mid 90s in the inland valleys and mountains, and up to the high 110s in the local deserts, according to the National Weather Service.