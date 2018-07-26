RV owners ask judge to stop city from ticketing, taking their homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- RV owners piled into federal court Thursday to ask a judge to stop the city from ticketing and impounding shelter vehicles.

Attorneys filed a lawsuit in November 2017 saying the penalties unfairly prevent people from living in RVs or parking them at night. Thursday, that group asked a judge to put in place an injunction to stop the city's policies until their case is settled.

Ultimately, the judge said he needed more time before making a decision.

Several people stood outside the San Diego courthouse, armed with signs, protesting the city's laws.

Valerie Grischy is disabled and lives in an RV. She says the city is putting a strain on her life.

"I can't afford to pay their tickets. And if you get five unpaid tickets, they can tow your vehicle, and that puts us out on the streets," Grischy said.

Margaret Murray lives off Soto St. in Ocean Beach -- a street where four RVs were parked, including one with a ticket on the windshield. She says she understands people's pain, but RVs can become an eyesore.

"If it's one, it's two or more." said Murray. "You get riff-raff coming in and out and it just brings everything to a lower standard."