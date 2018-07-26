Pool maintenance worker found dead in pool at Santee home

SANTEE, Calif. — A 40-year-old pool maintenance worker was found dead Thursday in a pool at a home in Santee.

Deputies responded about 4:20 p.m. to assist firefighters with a possible drowning victim found face down in the pool of a home off Chaparral Drive, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Sgt. Phillip Beaumont.

Firefighters removed the body from the shallow end of the pool and deputies learned the victim was a pool maintenance worker, Beaumont said.

“The victim had no signs of trauma and there were no signs of foul play,” the sergeant said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and Cal-OSHA was notified and responded to the scene, he said.