Pedestrian hit by Amtrak train near Little Italy

SAN DIEGO – A pedestrian was hit by an Amtrak train just west of Little Italy Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The person was hit on the southbound tracks near Hawthorn Street and Pacific Highway, a couple blocks north of the San Diego County Administration Building around noon.

The person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

San Diego County Sheriff’s investigators were on their way to the area.

Train service was delayed.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.